Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be left with an egg on his face if news from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is anything to go by.

This is after it announced the date when the ships carrying cheap food stuff and fuel will dock at the Port of Mombasa.

In a statement, KPA announced that vessels with cheap food and fuel are expected to dock at the Port of Mombasa within two weeks.

Among the ships expected at the port is MV Ability which will be carrying imported bulk wheat.

The MV Ability according to KPA will arrive on Tuesday, April 18, which is two days after MV Guardian docked at the same port carrying 48,000 tons of white maize.

The quick succession of the arrival of ships at the country’s main port came after President William Ruto announced that his government had imported tonnes of cheap food to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

Apart from MV Ability the country will also welcome two fishing vessels MV Newfound Alert and MV Vega on Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18, respectively.

KPA further announced that a fuel ship would dock in the country on the same day as MV Ability.

MV Melody will arrive in the country carrying fuel from the Middle East on Tuesday, April 18.

This would be the third fuel consignment under the government-to-government deal after the country received two crude oil tankers on Thursday, April 13.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while receiving the previous fuel vessels announced that the shipment would ease pressure on the dollar.

Raila has been using the high cost of unga to criticize Ruto’s government and to hold demonstrations, but with the new development, he has nothing more to tell his supporters.

