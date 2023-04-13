Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Former Vice President, Moody Awori, has slammed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for organising weekly protest rallies in Nairobi and other counties.

Speaking on Thursday, when he paid Busia County Governor Paul Otuoma a courtesy call at his office, Awori told Raila to stop his weekly demos, saying they are hurting devolution.

Awori further urged Raila Odinga and his team to focus on the development agenda since a year is already gone and President William Ruto’s administration needs time to deliver to the people.

The former VP also said the elections are now past tense and leaders should concentrate on development and constituent demands.

Raila Odinga has threatened to resume his weekly demos if the ongoing talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Alliance collapse.

Raila suspended the demos two weeks ago after President William Ruto begged him to talk since the demos were affecting the country’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.