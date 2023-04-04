Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she has secretly been dating Harry Styles for two months after they were filmed passionately kissing at his gig last month.

In a candid chat about her love life, the model, 31, confirmed that she has been seeing Harry since early February and hopes their romance may be long-term.

Speaking on a podcast recorded on March 9, two weeks before she was spotted kissing Harry in Japan on March 25, she sweetly gushed over how ‘great’ he is.

Emily said: ‘I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, ‘He’s kind of great. But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.

‘What do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that’s very important because I do have a full life. I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.’

Emily was filmed passionately kissing Harry last week after a gig on the latest leg of his aptly named Love On Tour concerts

In an exclusive video obtained by MailOnline, a passer-by caught them as they took cover from the rain next to a silver people carrier.

Harry and his girlfriend of two years, Olivia Wilde, 39, broke up in November last year. The pair met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

Emily filed for divorce from her producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the father of her two-year-old son Sylvester, in September.

Her ex has since been accused him of sexual misconduct by multiple women. He was accused of ‘grooming’ two teenage girls via Instagram before sleeping with them.

Speaking about what she looks for in a partner, Emily said: ‘I’m attracted to masculinity, it drives me insane. If you want to psychoanalyse me, my dad was a hyper-masculine dude who was also a painter.

‘I don’t have daddy issues, I have a great relationship with my dad. But my idea of masculinity, from when I was very young, was this very traditional, plays sport and fixes everything around the house, but also makes art and is very vulnerable.

‘And that is super hard to find. It has led me in some strange directions but yes, I am attracted to masculinity. I need an edge.

‘You have to be funny, there has to be layers to you. I look for good-hearted people that are thoughtful and have good politics and are funny with similar interests.

‘People have this idea of me being super feminine and I’m actually not. There’s a traditional hetero game you play where you’re the dainty little girl.

‘I’m not like that but I don’t know if I wear the pants. I’m dominant on some days and on others I want to be treated like a little baby and it depends on where I am at.

‘I really want someone that is capable of taking care of me in the same way that I have taken care of people.’