Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Pastor Paul Mackenzie of the Good Life International Church fired a grim warning as he left the Malindi Law Courts, where he and 14 others were arraigned on suspicion of leading a cult.

“Mnachopigana nacho hamkijui. Na kitawaramba. Nimewaambia, kitawaramba,” (You don’t know the magnitude of what you are fighting. You will soon face the consequences),” he said as he left the court.

65 bodies have so far been exhumed in multiple graves at Shakahola forest.

The total number of deaths attributed to the cult now stand at 73.

The bodies were all badly decomposed with Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome saying that the only way to conclusively determine their identities was through DNA tests.

Watch video of Pastor Mackenzie issuing a warning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.