Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Residents of Panda Miti village in Webuye lynched a murder suspect on Thursday on suspicion of killing his brother.

The suspect’s brother went missing a week ago.

According to the neighbours, they discovered a body dumped inside a pit latrine.

The body was later identified as that of the man who went missing on Saturday.

Enraged neighbours are said to have turned on the deceased’s brother, accusing him of the most heinous murder.

However, some residents were quick to criticize the turn of events, claiming that the deceased should have been arrested to help with the investigations.

The deceased’s body was taken to Webuye County referral hospital mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.