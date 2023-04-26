Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has called out Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria after a video of him and his aides ‘running to catch a train’ in the United States surfaced.

According to Miguna, no genuine commuter runs to catch a train while recording videos and laughing, as his aides and embassy staff follow with his luggage.

The CS insisted that it was a distasteful act by the Cabinet Secretary.

“No genuine commuter in Kenya, USA, Europe or Asia “runs” to catch a train as bodyguards, personal assistants, embassy staff and messengers run after them with their luggage as they laugh and record videos for TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram… Such kind of churlishness is despicable. We aren’t children!” Miguna tweeted.

He added that it would be good if the CSs ran to catch trains in the country as well.

Miguna said if they took the train ‘hustlers’ take from Mombasa to Kisumu, it would force them to make it clean and comfortable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST