Friday April 21, 2023 – Rapper, Desiigner has revealed he will be putting his career on hold while getting help for his mental health after allegedly exposing himself on a recent international flight.

Desiigner who was formerly signed to Kanye West’s Good Music record label until 2021, says he had a bad chemical reaction to a new medication, leading him to expose himself while on a flight back home from Thailand and Tokyo.

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story Friday morning, April 21..

“While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly.”

He continued, “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me.”

The “Prada” hit maker, 25, says he will be canceling all of his upcoming shows and obligations while getting the help he needs.

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me,” he concluded. “If your [sic] not feeling like yourself please get help.”