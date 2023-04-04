Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – The Duchess of Sussex is set to receive a Women of Vision award from feminist icon Gloria Steinem at a luxurious gala next month.

Meghan Markle, 41, will receive the highest award at the Ms. Foundation’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power on May 16 for her ‘global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.’

A profile of the Duchess on the Ms. Foundation’s website notes that she is a ‘feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and global role model.

‘We are thrilled to announce this year’s honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power,’ Teresa C. Younger, the president, and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, said in a statement.

She added that Meghan, as well as the other award winners — including Black Lives Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown — ‘are incredible leaders, and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.’

The Women of Vision Awards gala is designed to ‘explore the past, present and future of the Ms. Foundation and feminist movements, while raising funds for the organization’s strategic, equity-centered initiatives.’

‘Each year, the foundation honors visionary leaders and game-changing grantee partners committed to the Ms. Foundation’s mission of advancing women’s collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for all,’ a press release for the event says.

It says Markle is being honored for her ‘lifelong advocacy for women and girls,’ which ‘remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures.’

The Duchess’ profile on the event page also notes that Markle ‘has served as UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership, a World Vision Global Ambassador and a Leading Counsellor to One Young World in 2014.

‘In 2022, Meghan launched Archetypes, a record-breaking podcast exploring the labels that try to hold women back,’ it continues.

The profile then goes on to say that Markle is a ‘passionate advocate for family rights, and an investor in dynamic female-founded companies.

‘Meghan is noted as one of the most powerful and influential women in the world, topping lists such as TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of of Women and British Vogue’s Vogue 25,’ the profile of the Duchess concludes.