Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday March 31, 2023 – Meghan Markle has scored a big win in court as defamation lawsuit filed by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, has been tossed out by a Florida judge.

Samantha had claimed that Meghan’s statement to Oprah Winfrey that she grew up as an only child and only met her (Samantha) a handful of times was false, malicious and humiliating.

Meghan’s legal team tried to get the case dismissed last month, saying their client was merely talking about her life the way she saw it.

A Florida judge who has now given a judgement on the case, dismissed Samantha Markle’s $75K lawsuit, ruling that Meghan’s opinion of her experiences while growing up was just her opinion and not defamation.