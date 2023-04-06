Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 06 April 2023 – The late Sharon Njeri was dating a Luo man identified as Oposh before she fell in love with DJ Brownskin.

According to Sharon’s friends, Oposh and Brownskin were best friends.

He reportedly snatched Sharon from Oposh.

Oposh and Sharon have a daughter together.

See the photo of when they were dating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.