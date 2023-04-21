Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 21, 2023 – Kamene Goro’s newly-wed husband DJ Bonez was previously married and has two kids.

His ex-wife Eva Mkala, alias Sasha, is struggling to make ends meet and raising their kids singlehandedly even as DJ Bonez displays a lavish lifestyle online.

She runs a fruit vending business in Mombasa.

“Sasha hustles to provide for herself and their two children. She has a juice-making/selling business from where she gets money to take care of the kids,” a source close to her revealed.

Dj Bonez had promised to build a house for his ex-wife in the coastal region but he never fulfilled the promise.

He reportedly blocked her after falling in love with Kamene Goro and stopped providing for their kids.

Bonez had been married to Sasha for many years before they broke up.

Kamene Goro, whose departure from radio made weeks-long headlines, walked down the aisle with the coast-based deejay on Thursday in an invite-only wedding.

Below are photos of DJ Bonez’s ex-wife.

