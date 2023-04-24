Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – An air hostess quit her 11-year career last month and relocated to Shakahola in Malindi, Kilifi County, to join cult Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s church, according to one of her relatives.

The middle-aged lady, identified as Betty, reportedly headed to the remote village with her sister and niece to join their mother, a long-time follower of the controversial Good News International Church

Her brother-in-law revealed that the air hostess flew from Nairobi to Malindi and then took a matatu to Shakahola .

She sold her land for Sh7 million and took the money to Pastor Mackenzie as tithe and offerings.

Betty’s son also died in the forest, fasting to meet Jesus Christ.

