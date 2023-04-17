Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday April 16, 2023 – Media gal, Toke Makinwa, took to Instagram today, to flaunt her curves in these bikini photos.

She took the photos in Cyprus where she’s currently in.

She looks hot

See the photos below