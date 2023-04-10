Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 April 2023 – Popular reggae deejay and NRG radio host, MC Teargas, was the talk of social media recently after his ex-wife Julie Njoki accused him of impregnating a ‘ mama fua’ they had employed to help them with household chores.

Julie claimed she parted ways with MC Teargas over infidelity and went ahead to trash the ‘mama fua’.

Teargas has since settled down with the ‘mama fua’.

She went live in his house and interacted with her followers while doing household chores.

She was cooking for the deejay’s kids that his ex-wife left behind and doing other household chores.

It is reported that she has two kids with MC Teargas.

