Thursday April 27, 2023 – Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to become the next Chelsea manager with the deal to be sealed within days.

Sportsmail revealed the former Tottenham boss held further talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy on Tuesday as he nears a Premier League return.

Now talkSPORT report Pochettino’s appointment has moved a step closer with Chelsea hoping to have a deal wrapped up by the end of the week.

The 51-year-old Argentine has been out of managerial work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

It is expected Chelsea club legend Frank Lampard will remain in his role as interim manager until the end of the current campaign with Pochettino starting work over the summer.

Earlier conversations between Pochettino and the Chelsea executives were described as ‘incredibly positive’ after he became front-runner for the job when former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann backed out.

He will become the fourth manager of Todd Boehly’s time as owner.