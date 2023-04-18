Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Mwangi Wa Mumbi proposed to his lover Betty Maina, the Woman Rep for Murang’a, in a surprise ceremony attended by Mt Kenya female politicians among them Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru.

Betty was over the moon as she shared the photos on her Facebook account.

“One day at a time sweet Jesus. He makes all things beautiful in his own time. Thanks my sisters for organizing this wonderful surprise. My dear Eric, you rock!!!!’’ she wrote.

This comes even as a former MCA from Nyeri warned Betty that Eric is a community husband and predicted that their marriage will end in tears.

