Sunday, 02 April 2023 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln has reportedly found a new man to warm her heart, months after she parted ways with her ex-husband Njogu Wa Njoroge over infidelity.

According to well-placed sources, the pretty songstress is dating a Member of the County Assembly from Kiambu.

She was secretly seeing the MCA while still married to Njogu Wa Njoroge.

When Mary and Njogu broke up in November last year, the love-struck MCA found the perfect opportunity to prove his love for her.

The Kiambu-based MCA has already proposed to her.

She was captured on camera wearing the engagement ring recently.

If the MCA marries her, this will be her third stab at marriage.

See photos of her engagement ring.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.