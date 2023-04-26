Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 26 April 2023 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln is still living large after parting ways with her ex-husband Njogu Wa Njoroge.

The renowned vernacular media personality divorced her last year after her lewd photos went viral and later repossessed a car that he had gifted her.

The slay queen gospel singer posted a video on Titkok showing off her lavish house, perhaps to send a message to her critics.

She was goofing around the posh mansion while jamming to a Kikuyu gospel song.

Her fans could not help but admire her fancy lifestyle.

She is reportedly dating a wealthy Kiambu MCA after divorcing Njogu.

The MCA has already proposed to her.

Watch the video of her lavish house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.