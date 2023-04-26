Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 26 April 2023 – Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Mary Lincoln is still living large after parting ways with her ex-husband Njogu Wa Njoroge.
The renowned vernacular media personality divorced her last year after her lewd photos went viral and later repossessed a car that he had gifted her.
The slay queen gospel singer posted a video on Titkok showing off her lavish house, perhaps to send a message to her critics.
She was goofing around the posh mansion while jamming to a Kikuyu gospel song.
Her fans could not help but admire her fancy lifestyle.
She is reportedly dating a wealthy Kiambu MCA after divorcing Njogu.
The MCA has already proposed to her.
Watch the video of her lavish house.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
