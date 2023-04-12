Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Late last year, renowned vernacular media personality, Njogu Wa Njoroge, repossessed a car that he had gifted his ex-wife, Mary Lincoln after her lewd photos leaked online.
Njogu had gifted the controversial gospel singer a Lexus SUV, and when they parted ways, he took back the car.
She has since acquired a new car that she flaunted on social media.
Word has it that she is dating a wealthy Kiambu MCA.
The MCA has already proposed to her.
See photos of her new ride.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
