Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Late last year, renowned vernacular media personality, Njogu Wa Njoroge, repossessed a car that he had gifted his ex-wife, Mary Lincoln after her lewd photos leaked online.

Njogu had gifted the controversial gospel singer a Lexus SUV, and when they parted ways, he took back the car.

She has since acquired a new car that she flaunted on social media.

Word has it that she is dating a wealthy Kiambu MCA.

The MCA has already proposed to her.

See photos of her new ride.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.