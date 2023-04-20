Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – More alleged abuse victims of Jonathan Majors have reportedly come forward after the Marvel actor was arrested on domestic violence charges for attacking a 30-year-old woman in New York City back in March.

A source claimed to the outlet on Wednesday that the unidentified women ‘are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office’ ahead of Majors’ court appearance on May 8.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, once again insisted he was innocent in a statement provided to Buzzfeed News after the Variety report: ‘Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.’

It comes just one day after the Marvel star, 33, was dropped by his management company Entertainment 360 in wake of the controversy, as per Deadline.

They also noted that Majors had parted ways with his public relations firm, The Lede Company last month.

Majors and fashion house Valentino both reportedly ‘mutually agreed’ that he would not attend the annual Met Gala as one of their guests this year.

The rising star was arrested on March 25 on charges of, ‘strangulation, assault and harassment’ after an incident with an unidentified woman, 30.

They reportedly got into an argument after which Majors allegedly proceeded to ‘attack her,’ causing visible injuries such as a, ‘laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks to her face.’

An NYPD statement read, ‘A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted and officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.’

His attorney Priya Chaudhry released a statement on March 27 that read, ‘Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.

‘We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,’ the statement continued.

The attorney added the, ‘evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.’

‘All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,’ Chaudhry continued.

She added, ‘this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.’

‘The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon,’ she said.

The lawyer also released a text message from the woman – redacted to protect her identity – where she took blame for the altercation.

‘Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position.

Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you,’ the text read.

Majors is currently expected to appear before a New York City judge to face multiple counts of harassment and assault on May 8.