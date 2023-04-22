Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 21, 2023 – Martin Lawrence has opened up on Jamie Foxx’s health after he was hospitalized in Georgia since April 11, following what his daughter called a “medical complication”.

Speaking to Extra during an interview at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the comedian and actor said;

“I hear he’s doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.

“Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person.”

The actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx already told fans about her father’s health condition on April 12 when she revealed that he’d sustained “a medical complication” the previous day. She did not share details of Foxx’s state or what caused his health emergency.