Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential chief agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, has termed Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua as huge baggage to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during last year’s presidential election.

In his tell-all book Titled Why Baba is not the Fifth, Kanchory said Martha Karua, despite being named as Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last election, brought nothing to the Azimio table.

Kanchory further said former President Uhuru Kenyatta was initially opposed to Martha Karua’s nomination as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Kanchory also said that Raila’s own secretary-general to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, Junet Mohamed, was also opposed to Karua’s nomination.

‘Picking Martha Karua was, to my knowledge, the only time Baba defied Uhuru Kenyatta and Junet Mohamed, both of whom were strongly opposed to the idea of the iron lady deputising a mellowed Raila Odinga,” Kanchory says in the book.

Although Kanchory does not exactly disclose the person Uhuru preferred to deputise Raila, he says Karua’s only closest challenger was Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka.

