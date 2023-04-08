Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 8, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted President William Ruto after he launched a road project in Nyandarua County twice.

Karua, in a Tweet on Saturday, wondered why President Ruto relaunched the project yet it has not yet been finished.

“Nothing can excuse the deceptive launching of an already launched project. If at all it was in good faith, the second launch should have acknowledged the first upfront, not wait to give lame excuses after being outed! The truth will always come out,” said Karua.

President Ruto on Friday defended relaunching the road, noting that it was deliberately denied funding during the previous regime.

“Regarding the second launch of the construction of the 55-Kilometre Captain-Ndemi/Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road. During the ‘Handshake’ (2018-2022), many projects he launched were deliberately denied funding even though they were in the government’s programme.

“This was to frustrate the then Deputy President and his bid for the presidency,” the statement read in part.

He went on to say that all stalled projects would be revived before the government starts new ones.

“Today, it’s evident that the architects of these schemes that they thought would frustrate me, ultimately hurt the people, the economy, and Kenya.

“I will clean up the mess and complete all stalled projects before embarking on new ones,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.