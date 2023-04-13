Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 13, 2023 – A TikToker has gone viral after she shared a photo she took in 2003 with a man who is now her husband.

She explained that they met in 2003 during Christmas in the village, then started dating in 2014 and had their traditional wedding in 2015.

They welcomed 2 kids, after which he paid for her to complete her education.

She called him a “supportive and loving partner” and advised people to marry their friends.

Watch the video below.