Monday April 24, 2023 – Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye, has decried the level of unpreparedness for marriage among many young ladies.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Monday, April 24, Bamiloye said many young people prepare more for their wedding than studying on how to make their marriages work.

He stated that so many ladies, even at age 28, are not wife material as they cannot cook and are used to eating fast foods and others.

He added that so many ladies are not spiritually strong in prayers for marriage and have hallow knowledge of the word of God.

‘How would she withstand the spiritual challenges that comes against every home now?’ How would she take her stand in the Word of God against every wiles of the DEvil that blow against every Christian Home now?”he asked

Read his entire post below

‘RED FLAG ALONG THE WAY

I am so afraid of the Youths of this Generation.

Many are not Preparing enough to enter into Marriage. Many are very Shallow in their knowledge of Marriage. They Prepare more for the Wedding Day, than for the Marriage Life. No Deep studies on what Marriage Entails.

They are too hasty and not Ready to Sit down and Learn the Principles of Marital Life.

Many Ladies are not qualified to be WIFE even at 28.

They Can’t cook properly. They are used to Fast Food at the Eateries, and Ice Cream and Indomie and Spagetti plus boiled Eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding Gowns and the accessories for the Bridal Trails.

AND THEY WANT TO MARRY.

My Dear Sister is 26, by she is still not yet a Wife Material.

But she is Beautiful,

But she can not cook.

She is not Spiritually Strong in Prayers.

And she has a shallow knowledge of the Word of God.

How would she withstand the spiritual challenges that comes against every home now?

How would she take her stand in the Word of God against every wiles of the DEvil that blow against every Christian Home now?

Too materialistic and very little knowledge of Home Management.

The Other time a friend of hers was going to her husband’s house,

She went with a big BOOK OF COOKERY, which was Published in UK.

Unfortunately, there was no Recipes for the cooking of local food.

Then I was told she downloaded some Applications on her Android phone on How To Cook.

She spent several months preparing for Wedding Day,

But few moment to Study what Marriage Life is.

If LOVE IS BLIND AT COURTSHIP,

IT IS MARRIAGE THAT WILL OPEN THE BLIND EYES.

Now, Our Young Sisters are being taught HOW TO WALK OUT OF MARRIAGE.

Many of them are rushing in and they are being taught How To Rush Out of It when things are not Working out as Expected.

I AM AGAINST ABUSE TO WOMEN.

I AM AGAINST ABUSE TO WIVES.

A MAN THAT BEAT OR TORTURE HIS WIFE IS AN ANIMAL, UNFIT TO LIVE AMONG HUMAN.

THE BIBLE SAYS, HE HAS DONE IT TO HIMSELF.

and, THERE ARE ALSO MANY ABUSES GOING AGAINST MEN IN THE CLOSETS.

However, we are now having too many Breakings and Separations and Divorce among Children of God.

No Endurance.

No Respect.

No Perseverance.

No Patience.

When things do not go as expected, it becomes INCOMPATIBILITY.

And our youths, especially Ladies are being taught to Walk out of the Marriages.

So today, many Young Marriages are not fulfilled.

Every Marriage has its rough edges.

But you have to Sharpen the Rough-Edges.”