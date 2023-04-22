Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 21, 2023 – Manchester United football club of England are reportedly set to axe 17 players this summer in a bid to raise £208m, according to new reports.

Manager, Erik ten Hag is set to spearhead a mass overhaul of his squad at the end of the season following the club’s 5-2 aggregate loss to Sevilla on Thursday night, April 20.

According to Sports Mail, a number of high-profile names could be sold as the Dutch boss ruthlessly culls a host of unwanted stars including keeper David de Gea and captain Harry Maguire with the pair suffering nightmare displays in the Red Devils’ defeat to Sevilla.

De Gea’s contract is set to expire this summer, but United could opt to trigger a one-year extension in order to command a fee.

United Midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay are two more players in danger of being shown the exit door, along with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka according to the report.

Also the likes of Anthony Elanga, Victor Lindelof, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles – who were loaned out this season – could all be sold.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are out of contract, while Dean Henderson could leave after two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The report detailed how much each of the players could command in the transfer window

David de Gea – £13m

Harry Maguire – £22m

Victor Lindelof – £13m

Phil Jones – free

Brandon Williams – £9m

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £19m

Scott McTominay – £22m

Fred – £18m

Donny van de Beek – £15m

Anthony Elanga – £22m

Anthony Martial – £13m

Eric Bailly – £7m

Alex Telles – £11m

Axel Tuanzebe – £5m

Dean Henderson – £19m

Wout Weghorst – Free (returning to parent club)

Marcel Sabitzer – Free (returning to parent club)

The exodus of players from Old Trafford could raise more than £200m to spend on new arrivals, top of their list of priorities would be Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen and Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.