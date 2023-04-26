Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Manchester United are reportedly ready to make Harry Kane one of the club’s highest-paid earners by offering him a staggering £300,000-a-week deal to move to the club.

United have began to pursue a deal for the England captain, with manager Erik ten Hag seriously considering bringing in a new striker in the summer.

The club have also offered to raise Marcus Rashford’s salary to the same figure as they look to tie the superstar winger down to a new long-term deal, according to The Sun.

Rashford will enter the final year of his existing contract at the end of the season and United are desperate to keep him at the club.

The additional funds will reportedly be gathered by David de Gea’s new contract which will see him drop his weekly wage and lose his status as the squad’s biggest earner.

De Gea’s proposed new deal will supposedly see his salary slashed from its current £375,000-a-week sum to a new offer of £200,000-a-week.

According to the report, this will free up more money for Kane should he decide to move to United, along with increasing Rashford’s wage as the club look to reward him for his best year yet.

Kane has bagged 26 goals across three tournaments with Spurs, but 24 of those have come in the Premier League compared to Rashford’s 15.

It is reported that Kane will see his existing Spurs deal increased by £100,000 at the 13-time English top-flight champions and Rashford’s similarly raised from £200,000 to over quarter-of-a-million.