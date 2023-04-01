Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 1, 2023 – Manchester City on Saturday April 1,thrashed Liverpool 4-1 to keep Pep Guardiola’s men in contention for the premier league title.

Three second-half goals from City at the Etihad Stadium helped secure a deserved win for the home team against a side that in the last three seasons had been City’s only challenger for the league title.

City were without 42-goal striker Erling Haaland, but despite that, Guardiola’s men responded quickly to Mohamed Salah’s 17th minute opener with goals from Julián Álvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan, and man of the match, Jack Grealish.

Before this match, City needed to win to keep pace with league leader Arsenal. The Gunners also enjoyed a convincing win on Saturday, beating Leeds United 4-1 to maintain an eight-point advantage at the top of the table.

After the match, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp blasted his players saying only four players were “ok”

Only four performances were Ok and that is very difficult,’ fumed Klopp. ‘The two midfielders Hendo (Jordan Henderson) and Fab (Fabinho) worked hard, Cody Gakpo and Alisson.

‘But if you want to get something here, 14 or 15 players have to be on top of their game and that was not the case.

“City could do what they wanted because the spaces were too big. We were lucky they didn’t score more than four.

“Not being good when you don’t feel 100 per cent is not possible in the Premier League.’

Klopp was particularly angry that having gone in level at half-time, Liverpool allowed City to go 2-1 ahead in the first minute after the restart when Riyad Mahrez crossed for Kevin De Bruyne.

Though Klopp didn’t name any individuals, he hinted that centre-halves Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate could have done more to put pressure on City.

“We didn’t even make a challenge. I have no clue why. If you are too deep and too passive City use it,’ said the German.

‘I don’t know 100 per cent if it was the team who started the second half like that or (certain) players.

‘We conceded two quick goals and it is super-difficult if not impossible to come back, but we can make it more difficult if we stick to the things we did in our good moments.

‘The difference in the end was massive. Wow, it’s not nice when their crowd are ‘Ole, Ole’ but it happens sometimes.’

Arsenal will play Manchester City at the Etihad on April 26, a match that will play a big role in deciding who wins the EPL, after which City will have only six fixtures remaining and Arsenal five.