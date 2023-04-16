Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 15, 2023 – A man has deleted a tweet he made after it went viral and started a debate.

The man had tweeted:

“The truth remains that your wife is not your family. Only your parents and siblings are.”

His statement was in reaction to an unconfirmed report that footballer Achraf Hakimi’s wife sought half of the footballer’s assets amid their divorce battle but he had placed all of his assets and funds in his mother’s name and had no asset in his name.

The tweet by the Twitter user about a wife not being a part of her husband’s family started a debate and quickly went viral.

The man has now deleted the tweet and made it clear that he does not practice the advice he provided on Twitter.

He wrote:

“Women are beautiful creatures and I love the women in my life, especially my wife. She’s my next of kin and yes I put her name in all my properties.”