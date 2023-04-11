Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2023 – The South African Police Service have launched a manhunt for a 34-year-old suspect who stoned his 23-year-old girlfriend and mother of his child to death in Giyani, Limpopo.

The horrific incident took place at Dzingidzingi village in the early hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, April 10.

“It is alleged that the victim (the 23-year-old woman) was with her friend, coming from the local tavern going home, when they met her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged that the two had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone,” said Ledwaba.

“Her friend screamed for help and ran to close-by households. When she returned, the victim was critically injured and unconscious. The suspect (the ex-boyfriend) was nowhere to be found.”

The critically injured woman was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

“She was identified as Nokuthula Sithole, aged 23, residing at Dzingidzingi village in Giyani, Mopàni District,” said Ledwaba.

“Police calls on Ceaseman Dala Chauke, aged 34, to avail himself at his nearest police station as it is believed he will assist the police with further investigation,” Ledwaba said.

“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect should contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Hobyani at 082 414 6709, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”