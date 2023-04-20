Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – A man has taken to social media to vent his frustration after his wife insisted on keeping a pregnancy despite him being unemployed.

Sharing the issue anonymously on Instagram, the man said he lost his job recently and doesn’t have a ‘concrete ability’ to cater to two children.

He says she is insisting on keeping the pregnancy and that he is going to hate her and the child when she puts to bed.

Look at what he posted