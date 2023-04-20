Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – A man from Maine, USA killed his parents and their two friends before going on a shooting spree.

Joseph Eaton, 34, allegedly killed the four people before opening fire on a highway and injuring three others on Tuesday, April 18.

The suspect is the son of Cynthia and David Eaton, (pictured top left) who were discovered shot dead inside a home in Bowdin, according to Maine State Police Colonel Bill Ross on Wednesday afternoon.

‘Mr Eaton was taken by major crimes detective and Portland Police officers where he gave a confession where he admitted to killing his parents and his parents’ friends,’ said Ross.

Along with Cynthia, 62, and David, 66, police identified their two deceased friends as Robert Eger, 72, and Patti DeRaps Eger, 62 (pictured top right)

The four were discovered dead in the home owned by the Egers, according to Ross.

Before the shooting rampage, Joseph (pictured below) had been released from Windham Correctional Center, where he served ‘about two years for aggravated assault’, according to Ross.

‘He was picked up on April 14 at the correctional center by his mother, Cynthia, and they drove to the residence in Bowdoin where the murders took place,’ the colonel said.

Shortly after the bodies were found, Joseph allegedly shot three people in their vehicles 25 miles away in Yarmouth, as they traveled south on Interstate 295.

The highway shooting victims have been identified as Sean Halsey, 51, and his kids Justin Halsey, 29, and Paige Halsey, 25. Page is reportedly in critical condition at Maine Medical Center.

Joseph ‘confessed to us that he thought the vehicles he shot at were police vehicles following him’, Ross said.

Joseph was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with four counts of murder. He is expected to make his initial court appearance this week.

Autopsies of the Eatons and Egers were conducted on Wednesday.

The day before the rampage, Joseph posted a video on Facebook in which he begged for forgiveness, Ross said.

‘Right now, we’re in the “how” phase – how this happened,’ Ross said. ‘And I think the “why” phase, why all of this happened will come later.’