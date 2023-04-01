Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 1, 2023 – There were chaos inside a flight on Ibom Air on Friday evening, March 31, after a man was forcefully evacuated from the aircraft for allegedly declaring that Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, must not be sworn in as President.

According to reports, the man stood in the middle of the plane and raised his voice, stating that Tinubu must never be sworn in, adding that there would be “war” if that happened.

Worried by his comments, the crew on the plane immediately alerted the airport security authorities who evacuated him after holding up the aircraft for more than an hour.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the Federal Airports Authority security men carrying the man off the plane, as he kept shouting, “Obidients, you’re here. They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.”