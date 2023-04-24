Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – A 53-year-old man, Gary Stevens has been charged after his “out-of-control” dog reportedly mauled another man to death in a horrific attack.

Wayne Stevens was allegedly mauled to death in his house by the dog in Derby on Saturday, April 22. The Sun reported that the dog was killed by cops who rushed to the scene.

Gary Stevens has now been charged with being the person responsible of a dog dangerously out of control that later caused injury resulting in death. He was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been taken into custody.

Stevens will be appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24. The police said in a statement;

“Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens. Wayne sadly died after suffering injuries from a dog attack. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.”