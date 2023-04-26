Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 25, 2023 – A man identified as Joly Tjang has handed himself over to the military after killing his wife and her alleged lover in Cameroon.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning, April 24, 2023, in Makak, a locality in Nyong, the central region.

Tyang, a popular driver on the Maka-Yaounde road, claimed that he caught his wife and the man together.

He then drove to the Eseka Gendarmerie Brigade and surrendered himself to the officers on duty.

During interrogation, he confessed that he hacked the victims to death with a machete and abandoned both corpses by the road.

“Tjang Joly, who is a renowned driver carried out the act on Monday, April 24, 2023, at about 2:03 a.m. after catching his wife cheating with another man. The man murdered his wife with a machete after which he proceeded to murder the alleged lover with the same tool a few minutes later,” a source said.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter.