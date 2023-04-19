Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Police in Chicago, Illinois, USA have arrested a man who allegedly robbed the same retail business 11 times between December 2022 and April.

Chicago Police Department officials said in a press release on Tuesday, April 18 that Donte Elbert, 36, of Chicago was arrested on West Belmont Avenue.

“He was taken into custody b/c he tried to pass the last point of sale…without paying for merchandise,” a representative for the Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The police added that the personnel at the store Elbert robbed 11 times, which is located on the 3200 block of N. Clark Street, signed formal complaints, which led to his arrest.

Elbert also allegedly stole merchandise from a different location on the 3200 block of N. Broadway.

He now faces nine felony counts of retail theft of merchandise less than $300, three felony counts of retail theft of merchandise with a value of more than $300, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.