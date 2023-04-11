Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has subtly hit out at Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwor, popularly known as Jalang’o, for dumping the Opposition boss and going to bed with President William Ruto.

Speaking during the wedding ceremony of popular musician Akothee at Windsor Grounds on Monday, Irked Ida told Jalang’o to remember they have come from the same village.

“I am so happy to see some of my best friends, and some of them were best friends until the elections. One of them is Jalang’o. You know the rule. We come from the same village. Jalang’o, you can disown, really?” a seemingly displeased Ida said.

Jalango is among nine Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers who visited President William Ruto’s state house early this year and pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

Others were Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East, Independent), Paul Abuor (Rongo), John Owino (Awendo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

