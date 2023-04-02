Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 2, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has revealed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s biggest enemy.

According to Malala, a former Kakamega County Senator, Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Wangari Karua is the biggest enemy of Baba.

Malala said it is Martha Karua who ensured that the former Prime Minister never became president in the controversial 2007 presidential contest, where former president Mwai Kibaki (late) was declared the winner.

“Mr. Raila Odinga must know that his biggest political enemy is Martha Karua for she ensured he never became president back in 2007 to date,” he said on Saturday.

In the 2007 presidential contest, Karua backed Kibaki who was seeking a second term as head of state.

Malala further said Azimio leaders have not been truthful to Kenyans in their protests, which have led to the destruction of property and the loss of at least lives.

