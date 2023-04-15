Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 15, 2023 – As Kenyans continue to grapple with the high cost of living, coupled with high prices of basic commodities and an unprecedented financial crisis, the country has been hit with another shocker.

This is after the salt company announced the increase in salt prices starting tomorrow; something that is rarely witnessed.

The Mombasa-based salt producer KenSalt Limited has increased the price of salt by Sh1,000 per tonne which it attributes to increased costs of producing the commodity.

This translates to an increase of Sh1 per kilogram.

“We have had to increase salt prices because operational costs have gone up,” Kensalt stated.

A notice by the company said the increase will be effective from Saturday, April 15.

“We wish to inform you that due to a continuous rise in the cost of production, we have been forced to increase our prices by Sh1,000 per tonne plus VAT with effect from April 15, 2023,” Kensalt General Manager Arpan Roy told customers.

“This price increase was necessary in order to continue supplying you with salt without fail.”

Kensalt is a household salt name in Kenya and its move comes at a time manufacturers are facing increased operational costs including a weak shilling that has increased the cost of imports and high-power prices.

Manufacturers say that power prices make up about 30 percent of their total costs indicating that any increase in power prices heavily impacts their running costs.

The price change will add salt to the growing list of commodities whose prices have increased over the past year, which is hitting households hard.

