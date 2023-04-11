Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée actress, Megan Fox were seen frolicking on the beach in Hawaii, two months after sparking breakup rumors.

The on-again, off-again couple who rekindled their romance were photographed reuniting on the tropical island earlier this week.

According to reports by Page six, Kelly opted for a pair of printed blue shorts, which he paired with a matching unbuttoned top, and a white mesh tank while Fox wore a matching set.

In photos, the couple held hands as they walked along the golden sand beach.

“They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship,” an insider explained to the Daily Mail.

“The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working.”

The source went on, “They feel more connected than ever,” before noting that Fox, 36, believes the rapper, 32, is her “soulmate” and was “never going to give up” on their romance.

The couple were believed to be “on a break” until this Hawaii trip, following a highly publicized spat in February.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, Fox unfollowed Kelly on Instagram and removed all images of him from her feed.

She then shared a cryptic quote about “dishonesty,” which caused many fans to speculate that MGK was having an affair with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. She vehemently denied these rumors.

Fox later claimed that there was “no third party interference in this relationship of any kind” and defended Lloyd from the fan backlash.