Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hinted that mass protests may resume on Monday, going by a statement circulated by Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula.

On Tuesday, Wetangula, who is a former Bungoma County Senator, said there is no problem with opposition and government having a dialogue but Raila must accept the legitimacy of William Ruto’s government before they sit down and talk.

“There is no problem in talking but Raila Odinga must recognise the legitimacy of President William Ruto’s government before we sit down and talk. If you say we are illegitimate then we have no business talking to you,” Wetangula said.

Commenting on social media after Wetangula’s statement, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said that as Azimio coalition they wanted to engage in a bipartisan manner so that they can solve the national issues affecting the common Wanaichi, but the statement by Wetangula ruin everything and they may be back in the streets on Monday to continue protesting.

“We want to engage in a bipartisan manner on national Issues but when you have a partisan speaker like Hon Wetangula then this country is jinxed! I see Maandamano Monday coming back” Ledama said.

