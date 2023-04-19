Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – President William Ruto is now on his own after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga pulled out of the anticipated bipartisan talks through Parliament.

While addressing the media on behalf of the Azimio la Umoja coalition on Tuesday, Raila, through Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, announced that they will not be participating in any parliamentary processes regarding the bipartisan talks, claiming that Kenya Kwanza has shown a lack of transparency.

Raila and his team now want out of Parliament talks since Kenya Kwanza has shown no intention to hold honest dialogues.

Azimio’s team decided after they got wind of a motion Kenya Kwanza has drafted which they say is “allegedly aimed at setting up a joint select committee in Parliament.”

According to Kalonzo, they were not consulted in its drafting, and it was made in “absolute bad faith”.

“The motion purports to name members of the Minority Party to the so-called select committee without any reference to the Minority leadership in violation of the Standing Orders of both houses,” he said.

“It purports to set the terms of reference and scope of the discussions without any reference to us…Our members of parliament in both houses shall not be party to any other process and particularly not the one proposed in the motion by Kenya Kwanza.”

“We remain committed to an extra-parliamentary dialogue that is transparent, honest, meaningful and bipartisan in conception and execution,” he added.

Kalonzo went on to add that the coalition’s leadership has resolved to engage in an extra-parliamentary process, noting that what they bring to the table cannot be dictated by the Kenya Kwanza camp.

He reiterated that Azimio shall remain firm on its demands, adding that they shall not allow the talks to digress from addressing the issues at hand.

