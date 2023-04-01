Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 1, 2023 – A Luo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a minor.

Lameck Ochieng was handed his sentence after the 11-year-old victim who happens to be his niece positively identified him in court.

He reportedly committed the heinous act in Kameji area in Rongo sub-county on December 13, 2020.

Ochieng lured his niece to a nearby maize farm and defiled her.

He threatened the minor and told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

The minor was forced to reveal what happened after being in so much pain.

Her mother subsequently reported the matter to the area Assistant Chief.

The matter was reported to the police and medical examination revealed that the girl was defiled.

Rongo principal magistrate Raymond Lang’at who strongly condemned the accused over the incident, noted that he’s been identified by five witnesses.

He said the accused should have been the father figure and guardian of the minor considering that her father had died.

Lang’at said;

“Having considered the nature and circumstances of the offence, and the time the accused person has spent in prison and his mitigation, what is in record is that the accused person is the uncle of the complainant.

“Considering all those and the penalty prescribed under the sexual offence acts, and to be an example to the would-be offenders and being that this is an offence that is rampant in this area, and there is need for deterrent, I sentence the accused to life imprisonment.”

In his defence, Ochieng begged the court for a lenient sentence noting that he had a young family to take care of.

Justice Lang’at, however, dismissed his plea noting that the offence was grave and deserved no mercy.