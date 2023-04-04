Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – Luke Shaw has signed a new contract at Manchester United that will keep him at Old Trafford for the next four years.

Shaw, who has made 249 appearances since signing from Southampton in 2014, said: ‘Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay.

‘I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

‘We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff.

‘We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more. There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that.’

United’s football director John Murtough welcomed the news, saying: ‘Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world.

‘He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it.’

‘He has added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come.’

Shaw joined United from Southampton back in 2014 for a £30m fee when he was just 18.

He has since gone on to make 249 appearances for the club in all competitions and has also racked up 29 caps for England. The new deal will take his time at the club to more than a decade.