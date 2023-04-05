Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 5, 2023 – Chelsea have reportedly arranged further talks with former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, who is on his way to London after impressing during initial discussions with the club.

The Blues sacked Graham Potter last weekend after slipping into the bottom half of the Premier League and quickly made contact with Julian Nagelsmann and Enrique on Tuesday.

Enrique has been out of work since his exit from Spain last December, having overseen a disappointing campaign at the World Cup in Qatar.

Nagelsmann, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham following the departure of Antonio Conte, was sacked by Bayern Munich last month to make way for former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel.

According to the Independent, Enrique successfully sold a clear vision for the team to Chelsea’s chiefs and is now heading to the capital in a bid to discuss the managerial vacancy in more detail.

The 52-year-old boss explained his plan to establish a high-intensity system at Stamford Bridge.

It was gathered that the West London club strongly considered Enrique in the past, after being impressed by his trophy-laden spell at the Nou Camp between 2014 and 2017, which added two LaLiga titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup to Barcelona’s rich portfolio of silverware.

Enrique’s former Barcelona team-mate Ivan De La Pena, who is now an agent, is travelling to London alongside the 2014-15 treble winner.