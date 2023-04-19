Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Actress and dancer, Doris Samuel Akonanya, is engaged to social media influencer Darlington Chidera Ibekwe.

A video shared online showed the moment her man, Darlington Ibekwe, went down on one knee to propose to her.

Speaking in the video, Darlington said,

“This is the first time I’m being available for your birthday since all these years. Whenever it’s your birthday, I’m not always around. I want to apologise for all those years, and I said I’m going to make it up today.

“Happy birthday, my love. And one more thing since I’m available today. I want to be forever with you. Will you marry me?”

Speaking following her engagement, the excited actress said,

“So guys, today is my day. The most important thing in this life is that love is very sweet with the right person. Like this, I’m taken.”

Watch the video below.