Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Model, Lori Harvey and Nigerian actor Idris Damson spent Easter together weeks after it was alleged that their relationship is over.

The pair have been spotted on a romantic vacation after rumors circulated of a possible split between the two.

On Easter day, Lori shared photos of her and Damson with the caption, “Happy Easter.”

Earlier, Lori Harvey shared photos of the two enjoying their beachside vacation to her five million followers.

On Thursday, April 6, Harvey shared a shot of crystal blue water and a small boat in the background along with her legs.

Harvey later posted a short video showing her lounging on a beach chair in an orange bikini top and with various gold jewelry including earrings, bangles, and various-length necklaces.

In the third photo, Harvey shared that she is sitting on Idris’ back while he rests on a lounge chair. Harvey is seen wearing an orange bikini and straw cowboy hat, and holding a tropical beverage on a quiet beach.

Earlier in the week, Harvey also shared a photo of Idris kissing her head while she took a picture of the two of them.

The two are reported to be vacationing somewhere in the Caribbean together.