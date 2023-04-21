Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – It seems relationship expert, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, has regained her freedom, after being in prison custody since March 31.

Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court had ordered that she be remanded in prison custody till May 30 following her arraignment by the police.

On Thursday, March 30, Blessing was picked up by men of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department FCID and was arraigned before the court on a six-count charge of alleged cyber-bullying, libel, and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

On Tuesday, April 4, Blessing’s lawyer filed a bail application before Justice Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos on her behalf. The judge granted her bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum.

There have been concerns that since April 4 she has been unable to fulfill her bail conditions.

Taking to Instagram this evening, Blessing shared a post suggesting she has regained her freedom.

Read below

‘Child of grace ….

Thank you lovers …

Words fail me my hands still shaking ..

Long speech coming ….”