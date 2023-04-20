Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Matt Roloff, patriarch of “Little People, Big World” star is engaged to his girlfriend Caryn Chandler after six years of dating.

Confirming their engagement, the TLC star told People;

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes! Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

Roloff and Chandler, who previously worked as an employee of Roloff Farms, began dating in 2017. Four years later, the farmer moved in with Chandler, 55.

During an August episode of “Little People, Big World,” Roloff shared how they planned to keep their romance going. Roloff noted that cohabitating with Chandler was “a whole new major chapter in life” for them, adding that they have “the best of all worlds happening.”

His engagement to Chandler comes nearly seven years after his divorce from Amy Roloff was finalized in May 2016.