Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi has met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over talk of a sensational return to Spain.

The Argentine superstar is said to be hesitant about signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain and has been linked with a sensational return to the Catalan side this summer.

Barcelona have publicly admitted their desire to bring Messi back to the Nou Camp, with vice president Rafael Yuste saying that the club are eager for him to return.

Jorge’s meeting with Laporta has added further fuel to the fire, but according to The Mirror, their discussion was not arranged with transfer talks in mind.

The Mirror have stated that Jorge’s meeting with Laporta last month was about a special match being played at Camp Nou to honour Messi once he steps away from European football.

However, it seems unlikely that they would have ignored the topic of Messi’s future given his camp have received confirmation of Barcelona’s interest through a third party, according to the Mirror.

Messi’s current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of June and there remains much uncertainty over where he will be playing next season.

Messi has scored 19 goals for Christophe Galtier’s PSG this season, with 14 of those coming during Ligue 1 fixtures and four from Champions League games.

During his time at Barcelona, Messi scored 672 goals in Spain which cemented his status as one of the greatest players ever.